Wendy Williams under fire for “disrespectful” Swavy tribute after TikToker’s death

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk show host Wendy Williams is under fire for her “disrespectful” coverage of TikToker Swavy’s death, with many calling her out for treating the tragedy as if it were “funny gossip.”. On July 5, Matima Miller, also known as Swavy, passed away in what his family described as a “senseless...

Wendy Williams is facing backlash after making comments about TikTok star Matima “Swavy” Miller. Miller died of a fatal gunshot wound on Monday. The daytime talk show host introduced a segment on the 19-year-old’s death on Wednesday by complaining that he had more TikTok followers than she does. However, she noted that she had more followers than him on Instagram. “I have no idea who this is. Neither does Norman. Neither does one person in this building,” she said before commanding her audience to clap.

