Some of Snoop Dogg's Twitch streams haven't quite worked out the way he might have hoped, and his latest definitely fits that category. The rapper decided to stream Madden NFL 21 on July 14th, but spent the entirety of the stream with the sound muted. The stream lasted for more than an hour, but fans were unable to hear Snoop the entire time. Viewers tried to let him know about the issue, but the D.O. Double G had the stream set to "emote only mode," which means that comments can only be left in the form of emotes. Viewers still tried to convey the message, but with little luck!