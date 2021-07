Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has spoken up against haters on Instagram!. On July 7, the singer took to Instagram Stories to speak her mind. She shared a picture of the text: “If someone is fat, you call them fat; if someone is thin, you say they look sick. If someone wears loose-fitting clothing, you say they look like a man; if they wear tight-fitting clothing, you say it’s racy. If someone eats a lot, you call them a pig; if someone eats a little, you call them picky and difficult. If someone likes name brands, you call them a poser and label whore; if they like inexpensive clothing, you say they don’t even know how to dress. Haters will hate on everything you do, so I like living life the way I want.”