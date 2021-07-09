Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House progressives lay down their infrastructure marker

By Ben Geman
Posted by 
Axios
Axios
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hearing from her left flank about climate spending they want in the Democratic reconciliation package. Driving the news: 11 progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Cori Bush, in a new letter first obtained by CBS, call for various provisions, including "$250 billion in climate and environmental justice funding for local governments" and $1 trillion to "build public renewables with union labor."

www.axios.com

Comments / 2

Axios

Axios

Washington, DC
53K+
Followers
21K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.

 https://www.axios.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Jovenel Moïse
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Ayanna Pressley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#U S Economy#House Democrats#Big Tech#Democratic#Cbs#Ev#Civilian Climate Corps#House Progressive Caucus#The White House#Haitian#The New York Times#Pentagon#Military Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Associated Press

Klobuchar: Infrastructure bill could include voting measures

ATLANTA (AP) — Congressional Democrats are exploring ways to include financial incentives for states to expand voting access as part of a multitrillion-dollar infrastructure bill, a key senator said Sunday. Democrats have been struggling to get their marquee election reform bill passed in an evenly split Senate, where Republicans remain...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Sen. Rob Portman says IRS enforcement nixed as way to pay for infrastructure plan

The GOP’s lead negotiator for a bipartisan infrastructure bill said Sunday that lawmakers had nixed increased IRS enforcement as a proposed way to pay for the package. Using increased IRS enforcement of tax collection as a way to pay for the $579 billion bill had emerged as a point of contention among Senate negotiators, with many conservative anti-spending groups and lawmakers expressing concerns.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Portman hits Schumer for infrastructure deadline

Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Sunday for setting an "arbitrary deadline" to move forward with a bipartisan infrastructure proposal. Why it matters: Portman is a key Republican negotiator, yet Senate leadership aides tell Axios that Schumer won't back away from beginning procedural steps...
Congress & CourtsUS News and World Report

U.S. Senators Drop Tax Enforcement From Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill -Portman

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. lawmakers trying to salvage a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill have dropped a provision to beef up tax enforcement, Republican Senator Rob Portman said on Sunday, setting aside a significant revenue-raising measure. The provision, aimed at increasing Internal Revenue Service (IRS) collections, will instead likely be...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Key Republican says no IRS pay-fors in infrastructure bill

Republican Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio) on Sunday said the bipartisan infrastructure bill will not include improving IRS enforcement of existing laws as a way to fund the new investments. Portman, during an interview with host Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said stronger IRS enforcement of the existing...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Now, immigration reform is infrastructure

Senate Democrats are looking to include immigration reform as part of a $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill. Despite their trying to squeeze in as much reckless liberal policy as possible, it appears they forgot the rules of reconciliation measures. To review: Budget reconciliation allows Congress to avoid the 60-vote, filibuster-proof...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Advocacy groups urge Pelosi, Schumer to keep Pentagon funding out of infrastructure bills

More than 40 advocacy groups are urging congressional leadership to keep any Pentagon funding out of the upcoming infrastructure packages. In a letter being sent Friday to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), the 48 groups said they were “troubled by reports that Members of Congress are considering adding new funding for the Department of Defense to forthcoming infrastructure and recovery legislation.”
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden 'supremely confident' on passing bipartisan infrastructure deal

President Biden on Thursday expressed optimism on the prospects for passing a bipartisan infrastructure package, despite recent signs of trouble. "I'm supremely confident that everything is going to work out perfectly," he said at a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House. "Look, I understand why the press, among others, is skeptical that I can actually get this deal done."
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. House committee advances China bill without Republican backing

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. House of Representatives committee advanced legislation on Thursday intended to boost competitiveness with China, without support from Republicans who objected to some climate-related provisions and said it was too soft on Beijing. The "Ensuring American Global Leadership and Engagement Act," or Eagle Act,...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House backs including citizenship pathway in budget bill

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it would support efforts to include a pathway to U.S. citizenship in a separate reconciliation bill being pushed by Senate Democrats, saying it was up to lawmakers to hammer out the final package. read more. Asked if the White...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Axios

Warnock vows voter protections

Sen. Raphael Warnock tells Axios he won't let the Senate's fixation on passing a pair of infrastructure bills prevent it from also protecting the voting system that narrowly allowed him to win his new job. What they're saying: "We can walk and chew gum at the same time," the Georgia...
Congress & CourtsNewsweek

What Is in the $3.5 Trillion Infrastructure Deal?

Democratic members of the Senate's budget committee announced an agreement on Tuesday to spend $3.5 trillion for Biden's prioritized infrastructure plan, a deal that will fund efforts for climate change and healthcare, among others. The budget intends to fulfill President Biden's $4 trillion proposal, and while details have yet to...

Comments / 2

Community Policy