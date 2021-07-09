House progressives lay down their infrastructure marker
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is hearing from her left flank about climate spending they want in the Democratic reconciliation package. Driving the news: 11 progressive House Democrats led by Rep. Cori Bush, in a new letter first obtained by CBS, call for various provisions, including "$250 billion in climate and environmental justice funding for local governments" and $1 trillion to "build public renewables with union labor."www.axios.com
