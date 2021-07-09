Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Jinny slams “pathetic loser” stream sniper who made racist remarks during IRL broadcast

dexerto.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular IRL Twitch streamer Jinnytty was broadcasting another of her excursions abroad when she was approached by a stream sniper who made racist comments toward her. Jinny is a well-known presence in the Twitch world. The tri-lingual streamer regularly broadcasts her trips around the world and shares them with her half-million followers… although her travels aren’t always sunshine and rainbows.

www.dexerto.com

Comments / 3

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irl#Sniper#Broadcasting#The Stream#Irl Twitch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitch
Country
China
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Asmongold Slams Fan Over Stream Complaint

Asmongold slammed a viewer during his July 14 Twitch broadcast, lashing out at the individual in response to their complaints about his lengthy intros in a 30-second roast. a clip from the stream, Asmongold spared no punches calling out the fan, though the jury's out on whether the viewer still counts themself as such. The fan apparently had an issue with how long it was taking for Asmongold to start playing a game, and called him out on the fact that he'd been streaming for two hours already. Asmongold read the viewer's comment before issuing a warning: "'Oh, another two hour intro?' Listen, I'm gonna be honest with you, okay? I'm gonna time you out for the whole day."
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Ben & Jessa Seewald Reveal Baby Number Four’s Gender & Name

As we reported, Ben and Jessa Seewald have welcomed their fourth child to the world. On Monday, they shared the first part of their birth story, but they kept many of the details to themselves. In the video, they didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name. So, fans were waiting for the next part of the birth story to find out more details.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Kanye West compares marital home with Kim Kardashian in LA to 'prison' and accuses her of 'taking everything' in new song... as he breaks down in tears at a listening party in Las Vegas

Kanye West reportedly broke down in tears on stage at his album listening party in Las Vegas over the weekend, playing a track that included disparaging remarks about his marriage to Kim Kardashian. His new song Welcome to my Life is said to include lyrics about his troubled personal life...
POTUSWashington Times

Megan Fox clarifies Trump remarks, slams ‘burn-a-witch-at-the-stake’ culture

Actress Megan Fox slammed the “uneducated” social media mob who came for her this week after she appeared to praise former President Donald Trump. Miss Fox sparked a firestorm after she told “Jimmy Kimmel Live” guest host Arsenio Hall that Mr. Trump was treated like a “legend” at Saturday’s UFC fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier in Las Vegas.
Celebritiesd1softballnews.com

Kanye West, Farewell to Kim Kardashian Also on Social Media, She: “I Want Someone With…”

Kanye West, after the photos in which he is with Irina Shayk who would begin dating a few weeks ago, decided to cancel his ex-wife Kim Kardashian from his social contacts. The rapper, in fact, no longer follows his ex-wife on Instagram and the decision would have been made after listening to the words that the queen of social media said during the last episode of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians. Kardashian, during the grand finale, indulged in a series of confessions about her ex-husband talking to her mother Kris. “I never thought I was alone. I always believed it was okay for me to have a husband residing in other states. I could just have my children, and follow Kanye in his race. I thought so until I was forty years old. Then, I crossed the threshold of the -anta, and I realized that no, I would not want a husband residing in a state other than my own., Kardashian said, admitting that she often felt alone.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They don’t deserve your amazing food’: Black chef on TikTok claims guests only talked to, made eye contact with her white helper

Thara Moïse, a personal chef who posts about cooking for private parties on TikTok, shared how she was on the receiving end of microaggressions from recent guests. In the video, which currently has over 1 million views and over 390,000 likes, Moïse says in a voiceover, “Tell me why my guests barely acknowledged me today. Every time I tried to ask them questions or get them ready for their next course or just engage with them, they literally wouldn’t talk to me.”
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

MSNBC host Kasie Hunt quits the network live on air

MSNBC’s Kasie Hunt announced live on air that she was leaving the network and promised an update of her next step “in the coming weeks”. She announced her departure from her hosting duties on the news channel while signing out 16 July’s edition of Way to Early and handing over to Morning Joe.Ms Hunt told viewers: “Got a little bit of bittersweet news for me this morning, this is going to be my final broadcast with all you. I’ve really loved spending most of the last year with you.”She started hosting the show in September 2020. She went on...
Celebritiesbuzzfeednews.com

Idris Elba Said It Should Be "Mandatory" For Social Media Users To Provide ID To Prevent Racist Abuse

Actor Idris Elba is calling for more stringent ID verification measures on social media platforms in an attempt to combat racism online. In the week since the Euro 2020 final, players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, and Jadon Sancho have all been subjected to torrents of racist abuse on social media, with all three releasing statements about the abuse they've faced.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Divorced mum-of-four, 58, who's 'lost connection with the world' due to lack of confidence and lockdown knocks 18 YEARS off her appearance in 10 Years Younger in 10 Days

A divorced mum-of-four who lost all her confidence during her 34-year marriage and a special needs teacher who has struggled with depression since being a teenager were unrecognisable after breathtaking makeovers in Channel 5's 10 Years Younger in 10 Days, which aired last night. Zohrah, 58, from Yorkshire, aged badly...
New York City, NYPosted by
Daily Dot

‘I deserved equal treatment’: TikTok shows Black shopper waiting for help at Saks, sales rep ignores her

A New York City model shared her experience with racial microaggressions while shopping for wedding shoes at Saks Fifth Avenue. Erica Wiltz, or @itsdaddylonglegs on TikTok posted a video on the platform detailing the poor customer service—or lack thereof—that she received at the luxury department store. The TikTok has reached over 875,000 views, and those viewers are not happy.
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Ice T's look-alike baby girl has the internet fascinated

(CNN) — The jokes ranged from speculation over photoshop to "What happens when you order a small Ice T." Actor and rapper Ice T's 5-year-old daughter Chanel looks like his twin in a picture of her and her mother, Ice T's wife Coco Austin, and social media cannot deal. The...

Comments / 3

Community Policy