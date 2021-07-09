‘Lost’ Actor Dominic Monaghan Joins AMC Sci-Fi Series ‘Moonhaven’

HBO’s television adaptation of the popular video game The Last of Us continues to fill out its cast as it shambles its way through production like an angry Clicker. One of the latest additions is deeply familiar with the world of the games, because he played a key role in both of them. Jeffrey Pierce, who voiced the part of Tommy in The Last of Us and The Last of Us Part II, has been cast in the show, but he’ll be playing a different character in the series. Plus, two HBO veterans have joined up as well. Get the details below.