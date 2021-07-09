Criminal Damage Suspect Wanted by PV Police

Prescott Valley Police is looking for the suspect that caused criminal damage to 3-businesses doors and windows in the 8500-block of East Florentine. Officials say the damage occurred sometime over the 4-th of July Holiday Weekend. The suspect is a white male in his 20’s, with a thin build and short haircut. He was wearing glasses, a button up shirt and khaki style pants. Photos of the suspect are posted on our news page at myradioplace.com.