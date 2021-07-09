Dr. Fauci Just Issued New COVID Warning

Just when it felt like the coronavirus pandemic was in the rear view, a nasty new variant stuck, preying mainly on those who are unvaccinated. COVID cases are now rising in almost every state. "We've come a long way in our fight against COVID-19," said Surgeon General Vivek Murthy today. "Thanks to the efforts of many, many people across communities in the United States, we are seeing COVID deaths markedly down from their peak. In January, we have 116 million people who have been fully vaccinated and hundreds of thousands of people each day are choosing to get vaccinated. That is all good news." So what's the bad news? Read on for Murthy's warning against misinformation—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.