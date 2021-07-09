Cancel
Cohoes, NY

Snapshot: Cohoes juniors earns Adobe certification

Saratogian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cohoes High School junior who has his eyes set firmly on a career as a YouTube content maker earned an Adobe professional certification recently at Capital Region BOCES. Conor Matthew Keefe recently earned the Adobe Certified Specialist as a Visual Design Using Adobe Photoshop certification in the Capital Region BOCES Digital Media Design program. To earn the Adobe certification a person must demonstrate professional-level skills and expertise.

