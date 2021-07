Listen to the full interview above with Alexis Arnold about the West Texas Shootout. The West Texas Shootout is back and bigger than ever this year. This is the 8th year for the West Texas Shootout which benefits The Inside Out Foundation. The West Texas Shootout will be on Saturday, August 7 and spots are going fast. How fast? According to Alexis Arnold with The Inside Out Foundation, the first two flight times are full, but there are two flight times left of 1:00 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.