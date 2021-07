Another trial date has been set for a man accused of killing a Clarksville teen and dumping his body on the side of a road in Oak Grove nearly five years ago. Leonardo Miller is charged with murder, first-degree robbery, and tampering with physical evidence from a July 20, 2016 incident where Miller and Deqavion James are accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old DeAndre Palmer. The men then reportedly hid Palmer’s body in a closet before eventually dumping his body on the side of Carter Road near Ghost Bridge.