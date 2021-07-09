Cancel
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a brother and sister who have mowed over 50 lawns for those in need this summer

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com
eastidahonews.com
 9 days ago

There are a lot of special youth living in eastern Idaho and today we are thanking two of them. Hayden, 12, and his sister Brynlee, 10, have mowed over 50 lawns this summer. They are participating in the 50 Yard Challenge – a national movement for boys and girls between 7-17 that encourages them to mow lawns without charge for the elderly, disabled, single parents, veterans and anyone else in need.

