A Louisiana Power Company is Making Big Changes for Electric Cars

If you've been paying attention to the vehicles around you during your daily drive to work, maybe you've noticed the increasing number of fully-electric cars silently driving along side you. That's because, according to Pew Research, they are the fastest growing category of new vehicles sold in America! In 2016, almost 300,000 electric cars were being registered in the U.S. per year - last year that number more than tripled to 1.1 million!