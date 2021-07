Failure of Traditional Defenses in Preventing Attacks Highlights Need for Greater Focus on Being Able to Recover Quickly Without Paying Ransom. Cloudian issued its 2021 Ransomware Victims Report, based on an independent survey of 200 IT decision makers whose organizations experienced a ransomware attack between 2019 and 2021. The survey found that traditional ransomware defenses are failing, with 54% of all victims having anti-phishing training and 49% having perimeter defenses in place at the time of attack. Citing this and other findings from the survey—including the widespread impact of the attacks and the average financial costs totaling over $400,000—the report calls for organizations to focus greater attention on putting systems in place that enable quick data recovery in the event of an attack, without paying ransom.