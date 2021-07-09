Cancel
Bucks County, PA

Solar Panels Pitched to Bucks County’s Panel of Commissioners

Posted by 
BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZeFpb_0as23Xjj00
Image via Gustavo Fring at Pexels.

A ProtoGen Energy presentation to the Bucks County commissioners sought to make the case for solar energy. Jeff Ward covered the idea for WFMZ 68 News.

Kevin Wright, co-founder of Doylestown-headquartered ProtoGen Energy, presented the findings of his self-funded, sustainable-energy study.

Wright amortized the initial $28.6-million investment in installing and maintaining solar panels on government properties throughout the county. When extended over time, he said, the bill amounts to only $250,000 a year.

That price tag, Wright claimed, purchases numerous benefits. He cited such upsides as reduction in carbon emissions.

He also reminded the commissioners of national and state aid in switching to solar. “Incentives can very quickly change this picture,” he said.

Commissioner Robert Harvie Jr., the board’s energy authority, agreed that solar is a viable option. But he said it’s just one of many solutions, including the purchase of electricity from renewable sources.

Harvie also listed everyday energy-saving measures that the county could champion in its offices: turning off unused appliances and computers, adjusting lighting, and continuing to support at-home work.

Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo concurred that action was necessary. “This should not be a partisan issue,” he said. “Climate change is real.”

More on this story is at WFMZ 69 News.

