Bristol County, MA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk by NWS

weather.gov
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 09:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Bristol; Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Plymouth; Suffolk The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Norfolk County in eastern Massachusetts Suffolk County in eastern Massachusetts South Central Essex County in northeastern Massachusetts East Central Middlesex County in northeastern Massachusetts Northwestern Bristol County in southeastern Massachusetts Northern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts * Until 330 PM EDT. * At 932 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated bands of moderate to heavy rain crossing through greater Boston area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen in communities south of Boston. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area during the next several hours. Flash flooding is expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Boston, Cambridge, Brockton, Quincy, Lynn, Newton, Somerville, Waltham, Malden, Brookline, Medford, Weymouth, Revere, Peabody, Arlington, Everett, Salem, Billerica, Beverly and Woburn. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1.5 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

alerts.weather.gov

