Market futures are bouncing back, for the most part, following yesterday’s surprise sell-off, which saw the Dow tumble more than 500 points at its low on virtually no actionable market news. Here in the last trading day of the week — which for the past 2-3 weeks have mostly experienced healthy gains — we’re checking to see if the S&P 500, currently -0.7% for the week, will post its first lower full-week of trading in recent memory.