Los Angeles, CA

Fortuna: Haney Is Just Waiting For Decision On July 9 So He Can Move Up To 140

By Jake Donovan
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a whirlwind tour for Javier Fortuna ever since becoming the mandatory challenger to the WBC lightweight title. The Dominican southpaw has experienced at least four fights fall through during that time, including two for the aforementioned belt and had to wait out an opponent change for his upcoming fight. Fortuna remains the number-one contender to the belt, with the chance for an upgrade as he faces Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz for the WBC interim lightweight title this Friday live on DAZN from Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

