Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up
LEVI - Free Report) delivered stronger-than-anticipated results in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both the top- and bottom-line figures improved on a year-over-year basis, reflecting strong growth across channels and regions. The company's online business continued to remain robust. Growth in gross margin also acted as an upside. Management highlighted that the second-quarter performance reflects recovery from the pandemic-led impacts. Performance was supported by strong brand offerings as well as the company's ability to capitalize on evolving trends.
