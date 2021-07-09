Levi Strauss (LEVI) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up

Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will announce $5.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Schlumberger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.18 billion. Schlumberger posted sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 23rd.