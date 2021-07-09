Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ardmore, PA

Spend a Day in One of the Most Beautiful Towns on the Main Line, With Many Options to Keep You Busy

Posted by 
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n3UoN_0as22Xlw00
Ardmore Seafood, inside Ardmore Farmer's Market.Image via Suburban Square.

Ardmore is one of the most beautiful towns on the Main Line and it has plenty to offer in shopping, dining, and entertainment options for both locals and visitors, writes Samantha Geiger for Main Line Today.

If you are looking to spend the day in this charming town, start by grabbing breakfast at Ardmore Station Café. This cozy eatery has many delicious options that range from peanut butter cup pancakes to breakfast burritos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34g76l_0as22Xlw00
el Limon cuisine image via William Meighan, Facebook.

Next in line is a visit to Ardmore Farmer’s Market, which offers 100-percent fresh and quality produce.

After shopping, why not Play-a-Round of golf at this indoor facility that offers year-round fun for the whole family.

Then recharge your energy with lunch at El Limon, the Mexican taqueria that serves essentials like tostadas, tortas, and flan.

Continue the day with another round of shopping in Suburban Square that boasts more than 70 stores, before grabbing a refreshing beer at Tired Hands Brewing Company.

Finally, ensure to see a show at the Ardmore Music Hall before turning in for the night at Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue.

Read more about beautiful towns including Ardmore in the Main Line Today.

Comments / 0

DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

Delaware County, PA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
789K+
Views
ABOUT

DELCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Delaware County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. DELCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. DELCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Delaware County.

 https://delco.today/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Ardmore, PA
Lifestyle
City
Ardmore, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer#Ardmore Seafood#Ardmore Farmer S Market#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Seafood
Related
Thornton, PAPosted by
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Farmhouse-Style Home in Thornton

A striking farmhouse-style home with five bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms is available for sale in Thornton. The center hall design of this farmhouse features spacious rooms ready for entertaining and living spaces that are accommodating and welcoming. These include the large front porch, spacious foyer, and a sweeping staircase by the entrance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy