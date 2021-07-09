Spend a Day in One of the Most Beautiful Towns on the Main Line, With Many Options to Keep You Busy

Ardmore Seafood, inside Ardmore Farmer's Market. Image via Suburban Square.

Ardmore is one of the most beautiful towns on the Main Line and it has plenty to offer in shopping, dining, and entertainment options for both locals and visitors, writes Samantha Geiger for Main Line Today.

If you are looking to spend the day in this charming town, start by grabbing breakfast at Ardmore Station Café . This cozy eatery has many delicious options that range from peanut butter cup pancakes to breakfast burritos.

el Limon cuisine image via William Meighan, Facebook.

Next in line is a visit to Ardmore Farmer’s Market , which offers 100-percent fresh and quality produce.

After shopping, why not Play-a-Round of golf at this indoor facility that offers year-round fun for the whole family.

Then recharge your energy with lunch at El Limon , the Mexican taqueria that serves essentials like tostadas, tortas, and flan.

Continue the day with another round of shopping in Suburban Square that boasts more than 70 stores, before grabbing a refreshing beer at Tired Hands Brewing Company .

Finally, ensure to see a show at the Ardmore Music Hall before turning in for the night at Hilton Philadelphia City Avenue .

Read more about beautiful towns including Ardmore in the Main Line Today .