Europe’s Proposed Slot Rules Would Make Airlines Operate Ghost Flights
The European slot waiver has been a blessing for struggling airlines since the start of the pandemic. But now, the European Commission is set to review its rules ahead of the IATA winter season. Initial conversations suggest not a return to the 80% minimum service level, but to a 60% interim level. Airlines are appealing that the market is not yet recovered enough to support this level of activity, and warn that it could mean they need to operate ghost flights.simpleflying.com
