Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Europe’s Proposed Slot Rules Would Make Airlines Operate Ghost Flights

By Joanna Bailey
simpleflying.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe European slot waiver has been a blessing for struggling airlines since the start of the pandemic. But now, the European Commission is set to review its rules ahead of the IATA winter season. Initial conversations suggest not a return to the 80% minimum service level, but to a 60% interim level. Airlines are appealing that the market is not yet recovered enough to support this level of activity, and warn that it could mean they need to operate ghost flights.

simpleflying.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The European Commission#Iata#Ec#Caa#Vp#Virgin Rikke#The Chair Of Iata#Slot Policy Working Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel Restrictions
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

EU Plans to Phase Out Internal-Combustion Cars by 2035

An EU plan seeks to mandate average new-car emissions to drop 55 percent from 2030 and by 100 percent from 2035. New-car sales from 2035 onward would effectively be zero-emission under the proposed legislation, which still has to be voted on. The plan would also mandate EV charging stations every...
Healthwcn247.com

France allows visitors with Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine

PARIS (AP) — France will allow international travelers who have had AstraZeneca’s Indian-manufactured vaccine into the country starting Sunday. France also is tightening border checks to control the spread of the delta variant and protect hospitals. The prime minister issued a statement Saturday with the new travel rules. There was global outcry over the fact that the European Union’s COVID-19 certificate only recognizes AstraZeneca vaccines manufactured in Europe. Several other EU countries already accept the Indian version. France accepts it now too but still doesn't recognize Chinese or Russian vaccines. It only accepts those authorized by the EU drug regulator.
Energy Industrysanantoniopost.com

EU court says Russia should limit gas supply to Europe

The Court of Justice of the European Union upheld on Thursday a lower tribunal's ruling which had said that Russia's access to the OPAL gas pipeline should be limited. The court case is a win for Poland against an appeal of the lower court's ruling filed by Germany. The OPAL...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Turkish Airlines Storms Ahead In Europe With 85% Recovery

Turkish Airlines’ recovery seems to be going well, at least compared with others. In the week of July 8th to 14th, it operated 1,254 flights a day, according to data from Eurocontrol. This means its flights were down by just 15% versus the same period in 2019. We examine the situation.
EconomyUS News and World Report

EU Commission Approves Ireland's 989 Million Euro Recovery Plan

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday gave the green light to Ireland's 989-million-euro ($1.2 billion) plan to recover from the pandemic and transform the economy to become greener and more digitalised in coming years. Ireland will receive grants from the 800-billion-euro European Union recovery fund approved by the...
Industryinvesting.com

EU probes 3.2 billion euro restructuring aid for airline TAP

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU competition regulators will investigate whether a 3.2-billion-euro ($3.8 billion) restructuring plan for ailing Portuguese airline TAP is proportionate and complies with EU state aid rules, the European Commission said on Friday. The overhaul plan involves around 2,000 job cuts by 2022, pay cuts of up to 25%,...
Environmentinvesting.com

EU eyes new targets to protect forests

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Friday published an outline for proposals on how to improve the health of Europe's forests and harness their ability to fight climate change, including through legally binding targets to restore degraded ecosystems. This has arrived days after the Commission unveiled a sweeping package...
TravelTelegraph

Brussels' green rules to make European air travel more expensive

New environmental rules imposed by Brussels are set to make air travel more expensive, analysts have warned. Tickets may rise by between 5pc to 8pc under carbon pricing rules proposed as part of the European Union’s "Fit for 55" scheme, UBS warned. Jarrod Castle, an analyst at the bank, said...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Doesn’t Care About The A321XLR Passenger Experience

Wizz Air’s Chief Commercial Officer confirmed that when the Airbus A321XLR enters the Wizz Air fleet in 2023, the focus will be on keeping costs down rather than improving the passenger experience. Speaking exclusively with Simple Flying, the group’s CCO said they were not concerned about potential issues for passengers.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

The A321neo Is The Real Gamechanger For A ULCC

While Ryanair would argue that the 737 MAX 8-200 is the gamechanger aircraft for the low-cost sector, rival Wizz Air would beg to differ. The Wizz strategy is all about the A321neo, and its CCO believes that this is the true gamechanger aircraft for the ultra-low-cost airline of today. The...
Worldsimpleflying.com

Air Arabia Set To Launch A New Armenian Carrier

The Air Arabia Group and the Armenian Government are working together to create a new low-cost carrier (LCC). It’ll become the country’s latest national carrier, but the first with the involvement of a well-known and successful airline. We examine what is happening. The pair have signed a joint-venture agreement, like...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

Wizz Air Isn’t Worried About Ghost Flights

Wizz Air isn’t worried about being forced to operate ghost flights over the winter season. The airline’s Chief Commerical Officer, George Michalopoulos, made the comments during the latest Simple Flying Future Flying webinar held earlier today in conversation with our Managing Editor, Joanna Bailey. Ghost flights are an interesting phenomenon...
Industrysimpleflying.com

Wizz Will Exceed Pre Pandemic Operations This Summer

Wizz Air is looking to increase its flying capacity not just to equal pre-pandemic levels, but to exceed it. In Q3 of 2021, Wizz will fly almost 20% more flights than it did in Q3 of 2019, despite the challenges of ever-changing border restrictions across Europe. Summer capacity increase for...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Six Malaysia Airlines Airbus A380s Go Up For Sale

Malaysia Airlines is putting all six of its Airbus A380 aircraft up for sale. The airline is inviting interesting parties to make an offer for the planes. Interestingly, as opposed to going through the usual channels to sell a plane, Malaysia Airlines is advertising the sale on its LinkedIn page.
Public Healthsimpleflying.com

AirAsia: Why This Low Cost Carrier Will Exit COVID In A Better Position

After 15 months of COVID-19 inspired pain, AirAsia’s Tony Fernandes remains upbeat regarding his airline’s future. He says his stable of AirAsia branded airlines, now tightly focused on flying within southeast Asia, are well-positioned to bounce back when travel starts to normalize. Finding a silver lining in a tough flying...

Comments / 0

Community Policy