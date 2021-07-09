Cancel
Breckenridge offense surges past Ada

By Justin Pierce justinp@wahpetondailynews.com
Daily News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Breckenridge Post 53 baseball team came off their comeback win against Barnesville to defeat Ada 14-5 Thursday, July 8. Breckenridge needed this after having a bit of a slow start vs. Barnesville. They had a five-run third inning and four-run fourth inning. Brayden Wahl came up big with a four-RBI game and Cam Nieto's three-RBI game. Both had two hits in the nine-run win for Breckenridge.

