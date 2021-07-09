Breckenridge offense surges past Ada

The Upperclass Top Prospect Games featured some of the top prospects in the 2022 and 2023 classes with a majority of them still Uncommitted. The event consisted of a Pro-Style Workout that included a Laser Timed 60 Yard Dash, Batting Practice tracked by Blast Motion and Trackman, Catcher Evaluations, Outfield Evaluations, Infield Evaluations with the Pitcher Evaluations taking place during the Simulated Game on Day 2 of the event with the help of TrackMan. The event was designed highlighted each players abilities using the most advanced technology in the game with complete player reports coming from all the information collected in the Driveline Player Report. Following a Prep Baseball Report event, players received unrivaled access to their advanced ball-tracking and swing metrics through the TrackMan and Blast Connect apps as well as the players metrics snapshot uploaded directly to their PBR Player Profiles.
