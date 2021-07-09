Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Food Prices Declined in June

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – Global food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, according to the United Nation’s Food Price Index. Released Thursday, the June index averaged 124.6 points, down 3.2 points, or 2.5 percent, from May. However, the index is 33.9 percent higher than this time last year. The drop in June reflected declines in the prices of vegetable oils, cereals and, to a lesser degree, dairy prices, which more than offset generally higher meat and sugar quotations.

www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Prices#Price Index#Dairy#Vegetable Oils#The United Nation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Economyaba.com

Consumer Prices Rise in June

The Consumer Price Index increased 0.9% in June on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. More than one-third of this increase can be attributed to the sharp rise in the index for used cars and trucks. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 5.4%.
BusinessThe Independent

Food and petrol price rises drive UK inflation higher in June

The UK’s rate of inflation soared to its highest for almost three years in June on the back of increases in the prices of food and motor fuel. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the Consumer Prices Index (CPI) rose to 2.5% from a figure of 2.1% the previous month, moving further away from the Bank of England’s 2% target.
EconomyBusiness Insider

New Zealand Food Prices Rise 2.8% On Year In June

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand climbed 2.8 percent on year in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - accelerating from the 1.8 percent increase in May. In June 2021 compared with June 2020: fruit and vegetable prices increased 9.6 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 0.4 percent; grocery food prices increased 0.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 0.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 4.4 percent.
Economyorganiclifestylemagazine.com

Food Prices Continue to Rise

Food prices have risen globally for the last 12 months in a row making a 40% increase over the last year. In April food prices rose 4.8%, the largest increase month-to-month in more than a decade. The demand for meat, cooking oil, and more is rising all over the world.
AgricultureTennessee Tribune

Global Food Prices Fall For First Time In 12 Months: Food And Agriculture Organization

ROME — Global food commodity prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, as per a report released by Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). The FAO Food Price Index averaged 124.6 points last month, down 2.5 percent from May but still 33.9 percent higher than its level in the same period the previous year. The decline in June marked the first drop in the index following 12 consecutive monthly increases.
Bloomington, ILwjbc.com

Gas prices on the decline over the past week

BLOOMINGTON – After the holiday weekend, gas prices across the state are on the decline. In the past week, prices have fallen 3.1 cents per gallon, averaging $3.26 a gallon. Prices are 2.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 93 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
EconomyThe Poultry Site

Weekly protein digest: Global food prices slide for the first time in a year

Prior to the June decline of global food prices, the index had climbed for 12 straight months. “The drop in June reflected declines in the prices of vegetable oils, cereals and, to a lesser degree, dairy prices, which more than offset generally higher meat and sugar quotations,” FAO explained. FAO still expects this year’s global cereal crop to hit a record high, though it trimmed its production estimate to 2.817 billion metric tons. FAO made a sharp cut its Brazilian corn crop estimate. It also says dry conditions in the Near East have dented global wheat production prospects, prompting a 1 MMT cut to its wheat crop projection that now stands at 784.7 MMT, up 1.2% from last year.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices firm as U.S. inventories decline

LONDON (Reuters) - Oil prices rose for a second day on Friday as data showed a draw in U.S. inventories but were heading for a weekly loss amid uncertainty over global supplies after an OPEC+ impasse. Brent crude oil futures were up 36 cents, or 0.5%, at $74.48 a barrel...
EconomyMinneapolis Star Tribune

Food prices are much higher than a year ago, but the trajectory just changed globally

World food prices fell in June for the first time in 12 months, pushed lower by declines in vegetable oils, cereals and dairy products, the United Nations food agency said. The Rome-based FAO also said in a statement Thursday that worldwide cereal harvests would come in at nearly 2.817 billion tonnes in 2021, slightly down on its previous estimate, but still on course to hit an annual record.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Prices Decline for Third Trading Day

(Bloomberg) -- Oil fell for a third straight session as the dollar rose and investors awaited further signals from the OPEC+ alliance on its production policy after a dispute upended talks. Futures slipped 1.6% in New York on Wednesday. The U.S. dollar rose to a three-month high before paring gains....
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Sector Update: Energy Stocks Slump Following 3% Decline in Global Oil Prices

Energy stocks pared a portion of their earlier losses this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index falling 2.6% in late trade while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF was down 3.0%. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index was posting a 5.1% retreat and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was slipping 0.1%.
EconomySun-Journal

Surging global food prices put staple meals out of reach for many

At Nyanya Market, near Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, the price of the rice that forms the base for the dish went up by 10 percent. A small tin of tomatoes? Twenty-nine percent costlier. And the onions? Their price jumped by a third, according to a Nigerian research firm. Surging consumer food...
RetailPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US retail sales rose 0.6% in June, better than decline seen

Americans spent more last month on clothing, electronics and dining out as the economy opened up and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Retail sales rose a seasonal adjusted 0.6% in June from the month before, the U.S. Commerce Department said Friday. The increase was a surprise to Wall Street analysts, who had expected sales to fall slightly last month.
Trafficnewsdakota.com

Fuel Prices Could Soon Stabilize

(NAFB) – The nation’s average gas price continues its climb, up 0.5 cents per gallon from a week ago to $3.13 per gallon. The national average now stands five cents higher than a month ago and 93.7 cents higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel increased 1.1 cents in the last week and stands at $3.25 per gallon. However, GasBuddy experts say gas prices should stabilize in the weeks to come.
Jonesboro, ARKait 8

Analysts ‘eagerly awaiting’ decline in gas prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - While gas prices in the Natural State and the rest of the country rose in the past week, analysts predict a decline in the coming weeks. According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, Arkansas gas prices rose 2.4 cents a gallon to an average of $2.84.
IndustryPosted by
OEM Off-Highway

North American Tractor Sales Decline in June 2021

Smaller tractors led declines in U.S. and Canada farm tractor unit sales while overall tractor inventories are down more than 40% year-over-year according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM). U.S. total farm tractor sales fell 12.7% in June compared to 2020, the second overall negative...
Agriculturenewsdakota.com

USDA Releases July WASDE Report

(NAFB) – The latest World Agriculture Supply and Demand Report from the Department of Agriculture Monday predicts lower corn and soybean prices for the growing year. The corn outlook calls for larger supplies, greater feed and residual use, increased exports, and higher ending stocks. Corn production is forecast 175 million bushels higher based on greater planted and harvested area from the June 30 Acreage report. With supply rising more than use, ending stocks are up 75 million bushels. The season-average farm price declined ten cents to $5.60 per bushel.
Businesshoustonmirror.com

German inflation declines to 2.3 pct in June: Destatis

BERLIN, July 13 (Xinhua) -- Germany's inflation rate declined to 2.3 percent in June, after reaching 2.5 percent in May, the highest level in almost ten years, the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) announced on Tuesday. Prices for energy products, such as heating oil and motor fuels, rose particularly strongly and...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

4th Stimulus Check Update: Who Else Is Eligible For More Stimulus Aid?

The 4th stimulus check doesn’t look like a possibility at this moment. However, many struggling Americans are still eligible for economic assistance! The Coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of damage in the lives of middle-class Americans and everyone is looking to come out of the misery. The 4th Stimulus...

Comments / 0

Community Policy