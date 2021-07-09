Drought Monitor Reports Another Week of Hot, Dry Weather

A few stray showers are possible during the early to mid-evening hours. Most places will remain dry. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop into the lower 60s tomorrow morning. Tomorrow afternoon we are tracking lots of sunshine with high temperatures in the mid 80s. The sunny and dry weather will stick around through Wednesday. Our next chance for a few rain showers will arrive on Thursday, then off and on showers are expected into the first half of next weekend. Temperatures next Saturday and Sunday will hold steady in the mid 80s.