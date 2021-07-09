Cancel
Environment

Drought Monitor Reports Another Week of Hot, Dry Weather

By i3gradiopushbin
newsdakota.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NAFB) – The latest U.S. Drought Monitor released Thursday shows 58 percent of the nation experiencing drought, with 38 percent in a severe or worse drought classification. Hot and dry weather continued across the West in the last week, expanding drought conditions. The excess heat increased evaporative demand, drying out soils and vegetation, and straining water resources. As commodity markets swing wildly based on weather, the Midwest and much of the Corn Belt will see more rain in the week ahead. Rainfall maps show relief coming for Iowa, North and South Dakota and Nebraska.

