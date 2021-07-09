3 Habits To Quit To Protect Your Eyesight

UNITED STATES—Your eyesight is so precious. Think of all the things you wouldn’t be able to do if you lost it, even partially. Yet, we do things every day that can damage our eyesight, and most of the time, we do these things without even thinking about it. This is why it’s good to know just what these bad habits are that are so potentially detrimental to our vision so that we can quit them as soon as possible and protect our eyesight for longer. Read on to find out what some of the habits are.