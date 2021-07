Jaydon Mickens will need a lot of luck if he wants to make the final roster for the Buccaneers. If play on the field was the only factor in consideration for Jaydon Mickens to make the final roster for the Buccaneers in 2021, his shot would be squarely at 50/50. Mickens was consistent on special teams, but his inability to pop on the offensive side of the ball could cause the coaching staff to go in a different direction if he struggles during training camp.