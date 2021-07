Last week the Badgers were on a heater in the recruiting world picking up multiple prospects in just a short few days. That group was headlined by 4-star offensive lineman Joe Brunner out of Whitefish Bay. Brunner, the top player in the state of Wisconsin for the 2022 class, committed to Wisconsin on June 29 and it seems like he put his recruiter hat on right away as he helped land a transfer to Wisconsin in his brother Tommy Brunner.