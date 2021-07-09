Cancel
Dot plot Mayhem

By Sprott
kitco.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor gold and precious metals, June was one of the toughest months in nearly five years (since November 2016). Indicator 6/30/2021 5/31/2021 Change Mo % Chg YTD % Chg Analysis on June. Gold Bullion1 $1,770.11 $1,906.87 ($136.76) (7.17)% (6.76)% Gave back all of May's gain. Silver Bullion2 $26.13 $28.03 ($1.90)...

www.kitco.com

MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD licks its wound around $1815 amid downbeat mood

Gold is sitting at a critical area of support in the open. Bears need a break of $1,800 for supply to kick in. Update: Gold price is licking its wounds near $1810 after Friday’s $17 drop from weekly highs of $1834. Friday’s tumble came in on the back a broadly stronger US dollar after mixed economic data refueled concerns over the pace of the economic recovery in the world’s largest economy. Mixed signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell on the monetary policy during the last week also helped the greenback.
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Fundamental Forecast: More Upside on Fed Bets, Safe-Haven Flows

US Dollar benefiting from strong fundamental backdrop. Accelerated bets on taper talks helping fuel USD Strength. Safe-haven flows aiding Greenback as Asia battle Covid. The US Dollar finds itself in a solid fundamental position that may lead to further gains as Federal Reserve taper talk bets increase. Traders began to ramp up bets on accelerated monetary policy tightening following June’s FOMC meeting, which showed an upward revision in the Fed’s Dot Plot. Nevertheless, Fed Chair Jerome Powell has pushed back on the notion that the central bank will begin tapering soon. The dovish pushback saw investors move back into US Treasuries.
Businessfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Firm US Dollar Weighs on Gold as COVID Worries Rise

Gold futures are under pressure on Friday after hitting a one-month high the previous session. Nonetheless, the market is trading up $8.00 for the week, putting it in a position to post its fourth straight weekly rise. Weighing on gold prices today is a stronger U.S. Dollar and a rebound in Treasury yields. Despite today’s setback, the market is being underpinned by the Fed’s dovish stance on monetary policy.
Businessinvesting.com

Is Fed Playing Cat And Mouse With Investors?

Investors prick up their ears to front-run the Fed’s taper. It looks like a tricky game though, given its contradictory statements. What’s the truth?. At first it was nothing, then it was something, and now it’s:. Source: CNBC. Speaking with CNBC on July 15, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen –...
Businesskitco.com

Main Street, Wall Street watching $1,850 as inflation threat rises

(Kitco News) - Wall Street and retail investors expect gold prices to continue to move higher next week even as the market faces strong resistance at the 50-day moving average. The Kitco News Weekly Gold survey shows that sentiment remains robust both among Main Street Investors and Wall Street analysts...
Businesskitco.com

Equities investors focus on inflation, while gold investors seem to ignore it

It seems, at least for today, equities traders are focusing upon rising inflation, while gold traders are largely ignoring the recent data. This is the polar opposite of what we have seen throughout the week, with equity investors largely ignoring the historically high CPI data (Consumer Price Index) that was released earlier this week by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The report indicated that consumer prices in the United States had the greatest increase since 2008. It also came in well above forecasts from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal. The forecast had expectations that inflation for last month would raise approximately .5%, the actual numbers came in almost double the estimate at .9%. This takes the annual inflation rate vis-à-vis the CPI .5.4%.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see steady price action ahead of Powell, round 2

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are trading near steady in early U.S. dealings Thursday. The marketplace awaits Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony to a Senate committee, after he leaned easy on monetary policy when speaking to a House of Representatives panel on Wednesday. August gold futures were last up $1.40 at $1,826.40 and September Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $26.315 an ounce.
Marketskitco.com

Firmer USD weighs on gold, but dollar is 'doomed' long-term, says Gundlach

(Kitco News) DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said that gold is getting in its way this year while the broader commodities index is performing better than stocks. "Interestingly, gold is actually negative this year. Commodities are very strong. Commodities are up more than stocks this year as a basket. But gold can't seem to get out of its own way. And obviously, the dollar being firmer lately is not positive for gold either," Gundlach told CNBC on Thursday.
Businesskitco.com

Gold hits 1-month peak after Fed's Powell calms taper fears

* Powell says tapering "still a ways off" * Platinum hits one-month high (Updates prices) July 15 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose their highest level in a month on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell played down fears of the early easing of monetary support, sending the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields lower.
Businesskitco.com

Gold jumps as Powell plays down Fed taper talk

* Fed's Powell says economy ‘a ways off' from bond taper. * U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in 13 years in June. * HSBC expects platinum to be in a small surplus this year (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 14 (Reuters) - Gold jumped on Wednesday...
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see good price gains as Powell seen leaning easy

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmly higher and near daily highs in early U.S. trading...
Businesskitco.com

More inflation evidence, but the Fed chair will discount inflation.

We continue to be a skeptical bull toward gold and even more skeptical toward silver. However, gold prices have shown resiliency over the past three-and-a- half weeks and have forged gains off a rise in open interest and generally strong trading volume. In the action today the markets will be presented with US producer price index readings for June, with expectations calling for a 0.6% gain, which is in the inflationary range but is softer than the gain last month. Another potential volatility event is midday testimony by the Federal Reserve Chairman to Congress, where the trade will attempt to glean the latest view and stance from the Fed. With Democrats agreeing on another large US stimulus package, it will be interesting to see if the Federal Reserve Chairman has any concerns that the stimulus may move inflation from transitory to sustainable. Certainly, gold continues to face a conundrum where strong inflation and stimulus packages are likely to firm the dollar and hold back gold and silver prices. The US CPI report yesterday failed to spark a typical inflation rally in gold and silver despite some price measures registering the hottest readings since 2013. It should also be noted that the CPI excluding food and energy was also hot and above expectations. A potential negative for gold and silver today comes from yesterday's 30-year US Treasury Bond auction, which showed dismal demand, which could put pressure on gold and silver from the rising interest rate argument. From a longer-term perspective, the gold market could be supported by supply disruptions in South Africa following reports of riots brought on by surging infections, a lack of vaccines, and financial problems from the pandemic. Silver has been solidifying consolidation low support just under $26.00 this week, and the market should benefit from news of a 1-million-ounce inflow into silver ETFs yesterday, news that Silver Corp. first quarter production declined 12% due to labor issues, and from a significant jump in silver ETF VIX readings this week, as we think that shows silver is beginning to react to daily events. In a potential bullish long-term development, the major South African gold miner Sibanye announced they would "wind down" gold mines in South Africa because they are nonperforming investments.
Marketskitco.com

You gotta have faith

The 7.17% June decline in gold bullion1 was triggered by the "hawkish tilt" expressed at the June 15-16 Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Gold mining shares declined 12.64% during the month.2 We believe the smackdown was a temporary reaction to the perceived change in the Federal Reserve's (Fed) posture towards possible balance sheet reduction. In our opinion, the investment rationale for precious metals exposure remains unscathed.
Businesskitco.com

Fed's Powell keeps to script on jobs recovery, feels heat on inflation front

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday pledged "powerful support" to complete the U.S. economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, but faced sharp questions from Republican lawmakers concerned about recent spikes in inflation. In testimony to the U.S. House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, Powell said he...
Marketskitco.com

The gold price moves higher again leading into the European open

(Kitco News) - After another great session on Wednesday gold has moved higher once again overnight trade at $1831/oz. Silver (0.44%) is also positive leading into the European open but the chart structure is not as strong as the yellow metal. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper is 0.89% higher while spot WTI has lost another -1.25% after struggling yesterday.
Businesskitco.com

Gold, silver see price gains ahead of Fed speak at mid-week

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are firmer in early U.S. trading Wednesday. The market place focus...
Businesskitco.com

Is the U.S. dollar doomed?

(Kitco News) The inflation debate is back in the headlines, but gold is trading down nearly 1% on Friday. Analysts are keeping a close eye on the U.S. dollar and the bond market for clues as to where gold might head next. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories...
BusinessAntelope Valley Press

Looming threats put scare in market

NEW YORK — With the US economy humming, corporate profits flowing and stock prices peaking, investors on Wall Street are beginning to pose an anxious question: Is it all downhill from here?. Financial markets are always trying to set prices now for where the economy and corporate profits are likely...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold slips off one-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields rebound

* Palladium eyes first weekly decline in four (Recasts, adds comments and updates prices) July 16 (Reuters) - Gold dipped on Friday as a stronger dollar and rebounding yields dulled its appeal and pushed the metal off one-month highs reached in the last session on dovish remarks from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Fed and Yale researchers lay out 2 regulatory frameworks for stablecoins

The Federal Reserve’s ongoing research into central bank digital currencies, or CBDCs, has broadened to include stablecoins and whether they can be effectively regulated. In their paper, which was published in SSRN’s eLibrary on July 17, Gorton and Zhang argue that “privately produced monies” such as stablecoins are “not an effective medium of exchange because they are not always accepted at par and are subject to runs.” The authors then go on to propose solutions to address what they consider to be “systemic risks created by stablecoins.”

