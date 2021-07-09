Cancel
How to Score Items From SZA's Debut NFT Collection

By Tatiana Cirisano
Billboard
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter earning her first solo Hot 100 entry with mellow hit "Good Days," SZA is about to notch another first: Her debut NFT collection. The Grammy-nominated artist is unveiling a trove of NFTs on digital collectible marketplace Fanaply to commemorate her recent American Express UNSTAGED virtual performance on June 17, where Travis Scott was a surprise guest. Each NFT resembles a digital polaroid of the performance, offering fans a keepsake from the event.

