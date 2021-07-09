Cancel
Workhorse Stock Rallied, but It’s Clear There’s No Gas in That Tank

By Chris Lau
InvestorPlace
 10 days ago

Investors will conclude that Workhorse Group’s (NASDAQ:WKHS) strong rally from single-digit lows this year is irrational, but traders won’t overthink the strong gains from WKHS stock recently. The clean energy and electric vehicle sector peaked in February. As prices fell to lows not seen since last year, speculators emerged to...

