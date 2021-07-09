Cancel
Tennessee State

Dream Honeymoons: Volunteer for Free Honeymoon Flights to Volunteer State, Tennessee

By Becca Hensley
myneworleans.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou and your betrothed live for weekends spent combing estate sales for deals and watch airline sites like lions lying in wait to take down the lowest fare. The shared thrill of the hunt and adrenaline rush you both get over bargains are part of your unique bond. Which is why you are going to want to know that the powers that be in Tennessee — the storied “Volunteer State” — have volunteered to pay your way should you decide to visit them this summer, and beyond. That’s right — a few days in Music City (Nashville), amid the low fertile valleys and their tree-peppered ridges (called folds), in historic Memphis, or hiking the hinterlands of Great Smoky Mountain National Park can all be yours for free via the “Tennessee On Me” program, aimed to get visitors back to the gateway to the South. The program offers 10,000 free airline vouchers to four key airports – Nashville, Memphis, Chattanooga and Knoxville – with the purchase of a 2-night stay at tennesseeonme.com. The new tourism campaign was announced last week on Twitter by Brad Paisley, amid banter about his new single “City of Music,” a love letter to Tennessee, which inspired the promotion. “Tennessee is known around the world for its music, scenic beauty and iconic attractions,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. “We’re ready for people to come back to Tennessee ‘on me,’ to enjoy live music all over the state created by our talented musicians and songwriters like Brad Paisley.” Gov. Lee’s budget designated $2.5 million to promote tourism through $250 digital gift cards from Delta Airlines, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines for travel to Tennessee.

