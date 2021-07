MSI has three all-AMD gaming laptops heading consumers' way. The Alpha 15 and Bravo 15 have been revamped, and the Delta 15 is all-new. The Bravo 15 is available now for $899. Big fan of AMD? Tired of seeing "RTX" this and "Core i9" that? Well, MSI has three laptops custom-built for your wants. If you're eager to have a laptop with all the benefits of an all-AMD design, the revamped Alpha 15 and Bravo 15 and brand new Delta 15 are your tickets to team red paradise.