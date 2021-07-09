Cancel
UFC 264 predictions, preview, and analysis

By Jesse Holland
MMAmania.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the score tied one apiece, top-ranked lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet for a third and final time atop the UFC 264 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 10, 2021) inside the jam-packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner moves on to fight current lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira (probably) while the loser heads back to the gate to see what’s worth keeping at 155 pounds.

UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says Khabib Nurmagomedov

Islam Makhachev would “maul” Charles Oliveira and “finish” Dustin Poirier, says former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Makhachev returns to the Octagon this Saturday night in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 against fellow top-15 ranked lightweight Thiago Moises. For Makhachev, he is now 8-1 in the UFC and currently riding a seven-fight win streak, so a win over Moises will likely earn him an elite opponent his next time out. With Nurmagomedov now retired, Makhachev has a clear path to get to the top of the division without fighting his friend and training partner.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Called ‘Liar’ By Doctors

Conor McGregor recently underwent a surgery that went for three and half hours after he sustained a leg injury at UFC 264. gave new updates on his condition. He recently claimed that his leg was injured going into the fight against Dustin Poirier. He said that he had stress fractures in his leg as UFC’s doctor and Dana White knew all about it. Dustin Poirier ‘Threatening’ Nate Diaz Message Leaks.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCmmanews.com

Oliveira Calls For A “Standing Ovation” For McGregor After UFC 264

Charles Oliveira isn’t ready to mock Conor McGregor for his loss on Saturday night but is praising him instead. UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira was cageside to take in the spectacle of the UFC 264 main event this past weekend. Knowing that whoever walked out of the cage victorious would most likely be fighting him next, he had a special interest in the fight. The way it went down, with Dustin Poirier being declared the winner after Conor McGregor suffered an injury, didn’t sit well with the champ. He spoke to superlutas.com about his feelings toward the end of the bout.
UFCSherdog

Shillan and Duffy: UFC 264 Preview

Keith and Ben give a super-sized preview of Poirier vs. McGregor 3 and the entire 13-fight UFC 264 card. Along with picks and predictions for every fight, they discuss the championship implications of the main and co-main events, and ask the question: Is this the last time we will see Conor McGregor this close to a title shot?
UFCPosted by
FanSided

Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier salaries and payouts revealed for UFC 264

Estimated pay for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264/. When Conor McGregor headlines a UFC card, the money seems to fly. And it should come as no surprise the same seems to ring true for UFC 264, which he headlined with his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, which Poirier won after McGregor broke his leg following one round.
UFCecho-pilot.com

UFC 264 parlay odds, picks and predictions

Bet No. 1 - Sean O'Malley to knock out Kris Moutinho (-300) O'Malley's style is strike heavy, and he should easily be the more dominant fighter against Moutinho. He has won 13 fights and has just 1 loss. Nine of those wins were via KO/TKO. That's what I'd expect to happen in this one. It's -300, so the oddsmakers also think this one is relatively likely with an implied win probability of 75%.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 coverage stream - Previews, predictions, coverage, odds, more

Bloody Elbow presents its pre-fight coverage for , which goes down on July 10th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier rematches former simultaneous two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor in a highly anticipated trilogy. McGregor won the first meeting by TKO in 2014 before Poirier evened the score with his own TKO in January 2021.
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 264 Preview: Gilbert Burns – Stephen Thompson

Tomorrow night in the co-main event of UFC 264, we will see a pivotal matchup between top welterweight contenders. Former title challengers Gilbert Burns (19-4) and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson (16-4-1) will go head-to-head as both look to get another crack at the welterweight strap. UFC 264 will be the first...
UFCsportsmediapass.com

UFC 264 Predictions: Who Comes Out on Top?

UFC 264 is an amazing card. Grudge matches, rebound fighters, nice guys, equal fighters and…well Suga. Who will win? On which fighter should you place your hard earned dollars? Courtney and I have the answer. Listen up…. Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor. Courtney:. Dustin and Conor both have one win...
UFCempiresportsmedia.com

UFC: Would Dustin Poirier bypass title shot for money fight with Nate Diaz?

Last weekend at UFC 264, Dustin Poirier (28-6, 1 NC) picked up his second win over Conor McGregor (22-6) after McGregor broke his leg. With the win, Poirier has secured the next shot at Charles Oliveira (31-8, 1 NC) for the UFC lightweight title. Through everything that’s happened since Khabib’s...
UFCPosted by
Sports Illustrated

UFC 264 Live Blog: Results, Highlights and Analysis

LIGHTWEIGHT MAIN EVENT: CONOR MCGREGOR VS. DUSTIN POIRIER -- 12:20 AM ET. The result was not unexpected, though the same cannot be said for the finish. Following an outstanding first-round fight, Conor McGregor suffered what appeared to be a broken left ankle in the closing moments of the round. McGregor (22-6) missed with a punch and stepped back, which is when the injury occurred.
UFCMMAmania.com

UFC 264: Referee Marc Goddard exonerates Gilbert Burns of alleged illegal punches in Stephen Thompson fight

Gilbert Burns landed (mostly) legal shots on Stephen Thompson in the final seconds of their UFC 264 fight — just ask referee Marc Goddard. The highly-ranked Welterweight contenders clashed in the co-main event of UFC 264: “Poirier vs. McGregor 3” inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, this past weekend (Sat., July 10, 2021). Burns’ offense in the final few seconds of the fight had some fans calling foul play.

