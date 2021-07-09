UFC 264 predictions, preview, and analysis
With the score tied one apiece, top-ranked lightweight contenders Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor will meet for a third and final time atop the UFC 264 pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this Sat. night (July 10, 2021) inside the jam-packed T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The winner moves on to fight current lightweight titleholder Charles Oliveira (probably) while the loser heads back to the gate to see what’s worth keeping at 155 pounds.www.mmamania.com
