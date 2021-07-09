At Cannes under COVID-19, glamour gets unmasked
CANNES, France (AP) — For nearly everybody who has come to the Cannes Film Festival after months in various stages of lockdown and caution, the transition is head-spinning. Even in normal years, Cannes is an onslaught. But this time, plunging into full-capacity theaters and teeming red carpets is like stepping into another world. The morning after the Val Kilmer documentary “Val” premiered at Cannes, its co-director Ting Poo was still reeling.www.seattletimes.com
