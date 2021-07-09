Indie Basement (7/9): the week in classic indie, college rock, and more
Welcome to another busy week in Indie Basement. This time we've got: Australia's The Goon Sax reinvent themselves just a little on their terrific third album; Suede celebrate the 25th anniversary of Coming Up with a new vinyl repress; Matt Berry's first two albums get vinyl represses too; Oranger cover Neil Young, Moby Grape and more on their first release in 16 years; Museum of Love (LCD's Pat Mahoney & Dennis McNany) are back after seven years with their sophomore album; and Quivers deliver wonderful heartfelt guitar pop on Golden Doubt.www.brooklynvegan.com
