Vladimir Putin is the target of an unusual form of punishment. He reportedly maintains a program for assassinating dissidents with chemical agents, yet top European leaders cannot wait to embrace the former spy in a bear hug of engagement and recognition. Following his June summit with the Russian leader, Joe Biden spoke of Putin in sympathetic terms, despite claiming to have warned him about his provocative behavior. Such warnings ring hollow as Western leaders again allowed Putin to avoid accountability at last week’s meeting of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW).