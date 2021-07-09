George Fitzpatrick to Announce Commitment Friday, Rueben Owens Picks Up Ohio State Offer, A.J. Harris Narrows Down List of Schools
I picked a heck of a time to start covering Ohio State recruiting, right?. I started my role as Eleven Warriors’ recruiting analyst a few days after J.T. Tuimoloau’s Fourth of July commitment put a bow on a magnificent 2021 recruiting class. And 2022 isn’t looking too shabby, either. Name, Image, and Likeness endorsements are running wild. It’s a crazy time, and I’m here for all of it.www.elevenwarriors.com
