Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

George Fitzpatrick to Announce Commitment Friday, Rueben Owens Picks Up Ohio State Offer, A.J. Harris Narrows Down List of Schools

By Garrick Hodge
Eleven Warriors
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI picked a heck of a time to start covering Ohio State recruiting, right?. I started my role as Eleven Warriors’ recruiting analyst a few days after J.T. Tuimoloau’s Fourth of July commitment put a bow on a magnificent 2021 recruiting class. And 2022 isn’t looking too shabby, either. Name, Image, and Likeness endorsements are running wild. It’s a crazy time, and I’m here for all of it.

www.elevenwarriors.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
State
Florida State
City
Findlay, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
City
Florida, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joshua Harris#Narrows#Ohio State Offer#Eleven Warriors#Likeness#Cherry Creek High School#Osu#Decommitting#Ohiostatefb#247sports#El Campo High School#Justice Haynes#Aj Harris04
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
News Break
Google
Related
NFLLarry Brown Sports

Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett attend College World Series

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Natalie Buffett flew in to Omaha on Tuesday to catch the College World Series. Buffett shared a few clips on her Instagram Story on Tuesday showing them in a private plane on the way to Omaha. She also showed herself holding up a ball that she apparently got her hands on while at the game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former NFL Coach Has Blunt Admission On Tim Tebow

It will be incredibly tough for Tim Tebow to make an NFL roster as a tight end after never having played the position and several years away from the game in general. You can list former NFL head coach Eric Mangini among those who don’t think Tebow will be able to do it. During an appearance on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd today, Mangini addressed Tebow’s comeback attempt.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Report: NFL Draft 1st Round Pick Arrested Sunday Night

One first-round pick from the 2021 NFL Draft could be in big trouble after being arrested last night. According to TMZ, Arizona Cardinals linebacker Zaven Collins was arrested on Sunday after being stopped by police for “speeding and driving dangerously.” Per the report, Collins was booked in jail last night but released shortly afterwards.
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says SEC’s Best Quarterback Is Obvious

There are a plethora of talented quarterbacks in the SEC this year, but there’s one in particular who ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum really likes for the 2021 season. Believe it or not, that quarterback is JT Daniels from Georgia. Daniels didn’t start every game for the Bulldogs last season, but...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Eddie Lacy’s NFL Career Was Short-Lived, But Where is He Now?

Does anyone remember a time when the Alabama Crimson Tide weren’t the top dog in college football? It was a crazy little time called the mid-2000s, when Nick Saban was still on vacation in Miami. Eddie Lacy sure remembers. He was a member of one of Saban’s first recruiting classes...
FootballPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five-star CB A.J. Harris names top schools

The Georgia Bulldogs are among the top schools for five-star class of 2023 cornerback Aaron-Joshua (A.J.) Harris. Georgia offered a scholarship to the talented and lengthy cornerback in Feb. 2021. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback is ranked the No. 23 recruit in his class. Harris is the No. 2 corner and...
College Sportsvicksburgnews.com

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral is asking for $10,000 per hour for his time now that the NCAA suspended some rules that prevented athletes from earning money from endorsements and other deals. As many athletes have begun to sign deals and take advantage of the new NCAA ruling, Corral began...
Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Phenix City, ALPosted by
DawgsDaily

AJ Harris Announces Top Schools

Number two cornerback in the 2023 class, AJ Harris, just released his top schools currently in his recruitment. With Georgia being one of those top schools and is one of the major contenders to the land one of the top defensive backs in the 2023 class. As you would expect,...
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

Analyzing impact as 4-star lineman George Fitzpatrick commits to Ohio State

COLUMBUS — Ohio State’s hot recruiting stretch has another win: George Fitzpatrick has committed to the Buckeyes. The 4-star offensive tackle from Cherry Creek (Englewood, Colo.) High School worked toward a decision after a busy month of June. Colorado’s No. 2-ranked player made official visits to Ohio State, Michigan, Florida, Oregon and Oklahoma. When the dust settled, it was the Buckeyes visit that stood tall.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Paul Finebaum’s Urban Meyer Prediction

ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has made a rough prediction for Urban Meyer‘s future in the National Football League. Meyer is entering his first season as an NFL head coach. He was hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars to lead the AFC South franchise into postseason contention. Meyer has several promising players in Jacksonville, including No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
Ohio Statelettermenrow.com

J.T. Tuimoloau commits to Ohio State over Oregon, USC, Washington

COLUMBUS — Five-star 2021 defensive lineman J.T. Tuimoloau has made his college decision. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the country according to 247Sports.com, Tuimoloau announced on CBSSports.com that he’s committed to Ohio State. It’s a decision that’s been months in the making. The Buckeyes had been the reported leader in...
Ohio Statechatsports.com

Ohio State football: 4-star lineman commits to Buckeyes

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 21: Quarterback Justin Fields #1 of the Ohio State Buckeyes takes the snap against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium on November 21, 2020 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images) The Ohio State football team continues their hot streak with recruiting as they land...
College SportsPosted by
DawgsDaily

Tyler Booker Makes College Decision

IMG Academy product Tyler Booker is the fifth-ranked tackle in the 2022 class as a four-star, but that hasn't stopped him from being one of the most highly-touted prospects in the country. Booker made all five of his visits in June as he saw Florida, Oregon, Georgia, Ohio State and...
Illinois Statesaturdaytradition.com

Illinois picks up major commitment from talented in-state linebacker

Illinois added to its 2022 recruiting class in a big way on Sunday morning. The Illini secured a commitment from 3-star linebacker Jared Badie. Here’s his announcement:. Badie also received offers from Michigan State, Arizona State, Tennessee, Minnesota and others. Illinois had a major proximity advantage in his recruitment, as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy