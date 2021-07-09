Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you are looking for something to do this weekend, here are you Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors. On Friday from 7-9 p.m., it’s time for some live music at Deer Springs Winery. Josh Hoyer will be playing music for your enjoyment. Bring your law chairs or blankets to sit on and have a great evening. Motorfood Food Truck will also be out there serving dinner from 6-8 p.m. Deer Springs Winery is located at 16255 Adams Street. Tickets are $5 and for more information click here.