AG Tong rejects Purdue Pharma settlement plan

By Phil Hall
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is rejecting a plan embraced by 15 states, including New York, that involves a $4.5 billion settlement with Stamford’s Purdue Pharma. Under the plan, the states would agree to drop their opposition to Purdue Pharma’s proposed bankruptcy organization. The settlement would require the company to...

