Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How much cap space will the Hawks have in 2021 free agency?

By Jake Gordon
sportstalkatl.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hawks went on a big spending spree last offseason, and it paid dividends, as Atlanta exceeded national expectations and made it all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. However, Atlanta also failed to come to an agreement with John Collins on an extension, and he will become a restricted free agent. Luckily, the Hawks have his Bird Rights and can also match any offer he gets from another team. I expect the Hawks to bring Collins back, so if they do, how much will Atlanta have left to add to a roster that still needs a few more pieces?

www.sportstalkatl.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Knight
Person
Skylar Mays
Person
Kris Dunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Free Agents#Nba Playoffs#Christian#Luxury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
NFL
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Star players the Hawks could target in a trade to pair with Trae Young

Personally, I’m in favor of keeping this Hawks core together and building around what Atlanta accomplished in 2021. I talked about which of these guys I think are untouchable in trade talks here. However, there is the possibility that Travis Schlenk decides to get bold and parlay some of his very valuable assets into a superstar. A lot of names have been floated, but like the free agent market, the trade market isn’t looking great. I could see the Hawks making a big move if they can get a guy for a really good price, or if they decide to perform a sign-and-trade with John Collins. Even though I want to keep the band together, I figured I’d take a look at some of the stars the Hawks could be interested in.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: 3 big trades to upgrade the center position

The ending to the Atlanta Hawks season has everyone scrambling to figure out how they can make it to the next level. For some, that means paying up for John Collins, no matter what. Others might see Collins’ potential vacated cap space and say the team can spring for a pricey free agent. The options there will be limited, however, hence our focus on the trade market.
NBABleacher Report

John Collins Hopes to Sign New Contract with Hawks During 2021 NBA Free Agency

John Collins is a restricted free agent this summer, but he's hoping to continue building a title contender in Atlanta. “It’s something that I feel like I’ve voiced my opinion about a lot saying, that I want to be here," Collins told reporters Sunday. "... We’re going to have to come to a decision very soon, but hopefully, the best one for me is the one that keeps me here."
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Trae Young has better odds than several 2021 All-Stars to win 2022 NBA MVP

After a miraculous playoff run, the Hawks roster is finally recognized among the league’s best, and it starts with their superstar point guard, Trae Young. Nate McMillan was the most recent appreciator of Young, touting in a recent interview that he will “win big.”. “In just under a minute, McMillan...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: John Collins free agency outlook this off-season

Atlanta Hawks. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) The Atlanta Hawks season has come to an end in the Eastern Conference Finals, but the future remains bright for Atlanta and expectations will be high moving forward. Before that, The Hawks have a big decision coming up in the off-season in regard to the future of John Collins. I’ll break down The Hawks’big decision on JC’s Free agency.
NBAprojectspurs.com

San Antonio Spurs Have Expected Interest in John Collins in Free Agency

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, sources indicate the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat, and Minnesota Timberwolves are among the teams who are expected to show interest in Hawks restricted free agent John Collins this offseason. Among those four teams, the Spurs are projected to have the...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Pass or pursue Solomon Hill in free agency

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports. The Atlanta Hawks signed Solomon Hill to a one-year, minimum-salary deal. He played incredibly well for the season, practically doing everything for the team as the Hawks had so many issues with injury all season, particularly on the wing position. Hill was...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Looking back at Trae Young’s season

Since 2018, Trae Young has indubitably been the face of the Atlanta Hawks franchise, leading to the hope that he would lead the Hawks to playoff success one day. However, no one expected that success to come so quickly. Now that the Hawks’ season has ended, we’ll look back at each player to evaluate what they excelled in and what they’ll need to improve if the Hawks want to finally reach the NBA Finals, starting with the superstar — Trae Young.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Report: Several teams believe John Collins increased his value during the playoffs, could get max contract

Depending on which Hawks fan you ask, John Collins might have either crushed his value during the playoffs or improved it mightily. I tend to lean towards the latter, but fortunately, our opinions don’t matter. Collins’ value will be determined by whatever a team is willing to pay him this offseason, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, that could be a max contract.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Cam Thomas has been compared to Lou Williams, could he replace him in Atlanta?

Lou Williams played an important role for the Hawks as Trae Young’s backup and eventual replacement when Young went down with a foot injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. Lemon Pepper Lou started two games in his absence and had an iconic performance in Game 4, dropping 21 points on 7-of-9 shooting and tacking on eight assists.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Hawks: Nate McMillan on Trae Young, “He will win big”

The Hawks’ miraculous playoff run may not have ended in glory, but there shouldn’t be anybody in that locker room hanging their head. The potential of this group was realized much earlier than people anticipated, and a lot of that had to do with Trae Young, who very well might have been the star of this year’s postseason, averaging close to 30 points and 10 assists per game. He was simply magnificent at just 22-years-old; he never flinched on some of the biggest stages, and because of that, his new head coach Nate McMillan believes “he will win big.”
NBACBS Sports

NBA free agency: Mavericks, Heat, Spurs to show interest in Hawks big man John Collins this summer, per report

The Atlanta Hawks made a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals this year on the strength of Trae Young's phenomenal playoff debut, as well as the depth of Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari, Lou Williams, Clint Capela and John Collins. While the Hawks couldn't overcome the Bucks, in part due to an injury to Young, it showed a glimpse of what this team can become in the very near future, but it also piqued the interest of other teams around the league in some of Atlanta's players.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

If he falls in the draft, could Jared Butler be the Hawks’ Michael Porter Jr.?

Prior to a few weeks ago, Jared Butler seemed like a lock to be selected before #20 when the Hawks are slotted to pick. However, a pre-existing heart condition has prevented him from being cleared to participate in any basketball activities by NBA doctors. This isn’t something new, though. Before his three seasons with Baylor, he committed to Alabama in 2018 but was forced to transfer after not being cleared by the medical staff. Regardless, things turned out pretty well for Butler, as his collegiate career culminated in winning the 2021 NCAA National Championship and was named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player.
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Free Agents the Hawks could be interested in (Frontcourt)

This is part three of a three-part series of free agent targets I like for the Hawks. Obviously, Atlanta’s number one priority will be bringing back John Collins, who is thankfully a restricted free agent. Atlanta will be shedding the big contracts of Tony Snell ($12 million) and possibly Lou Williams ($8 million), so even if the Hawks do ink John Collins to a big deal, they should be able to add a few pieces with Collins’ Bird Rights softening his cap hit. I’m pretty comfortable with most of this roster, and although there aren’t many big-name free agents, I think the Hawks could add a lot of solid pieces around Trae Young like they did last offseason. Injuries were a big problem for the Hawks all season and in the postseason, so I imagine they will continue to value the depth that got them to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)

Comments / 0

Community Policy