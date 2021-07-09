2021 NFL Draft Guide: Ultimate Cheat Sheet

Big 12 Media Day: Breece Hall Bracing For Big Season. A candidate to be the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft, Iowa State running back Breece Hall has been mentioned as a possible Heisman Trophy candidate for the upcoming season. At Big 12 Media Day, Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell explained why the hard-nosed runner is such a key component of the Cyclones culture. “Breece has been exceptional, I think Breece is an incredible athlete,’ Campbell stated. “I’ve always said when your best talent and your best players have elite work ethic, you give your team a chance to be successful and Breece has done that for us.” It has been a busy offseason for the junior back, who made sure to get his business in order before the season began with the new NCAA regulations, which allows players to profit from their name, image and likeness. “Having all these companies and agents hitting me up — it was hectic,” Hall said during media day, “but I really just took it back to my family and we sat down, sorted everything out and discussed what we all thought would be the best businesses and deals for me to work out." After tallying 1,572 rushing yards and 23 total touchdowns in 12 games a year ago, Hall is a candidate to break the 2K barrier in 2021. Despite all the hype, he is not concerned with individual accolades: “I know the guys would want me to win it but if we’re winning games then I don’t want the Heisman, I'd rather win games than lose a few games and win the Heisman. Team success matters more to me cause I know that all the individual stuff will come with that.”