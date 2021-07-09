Cancel
Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Representatives from Burma

By Maryam Shah
Washington, DC (STL.News) The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:?. Yesterday Secretary Blinken met with representatives of Burma’s civil society to express the United States’ commitment to work with the people of Burma to support democracy, human rights, and the rule of law; to stand in solidarity with those in Burma seeking to put Burma back on the path to democracy; and to promote accountability for those responsible for overturning Burma’s democratic transition and perpetrating human rights violations and abuses.

