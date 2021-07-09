Cancel
Omaha, NE

Omaha man convicted of 2 armed robberies

North Platte Post
 10 days ago
Acting United States Attorney Jan W. Sharp announced that Lonnie L. Perry, 29, of Omaha, Nebraska, was convicted today in federal court in Omaha after a three-day jury trial. Perry was found guilty of two counts of Interference with Interstate Commerce by way of Robbery, one count of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

