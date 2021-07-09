Karrine Steffans Recalls Encounters With Michael B. Jordan, Chris Brown and Trey Songz

Karrine Steffans, formerly known as “superhead,” has opened up about the time she claims she slept with Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

He was just 18 at the time of the alleged incident.

“His mother did not like that,” the 42-year-old celebrity joked. “It was fine,” she said of their intimate encounter. “It was alright.”

Steffans then claimed that she once slept with an 18-year-old Chris Brown. The former vixen said he “took advantage” of her, but she wasn’t mad about it. “It wasn’t my idea. He snuck up on me.” Steffans recalled she was wearing a dress while cleaning her tub and the singer allegedly snuck up from behind. She then added, “I hope he was 18,” but says he could have been 19.

The author also shared a more recent experience she had with Trey Songz:

“Trey Songz tried to pee on me for my birthday,” she said before laughing. “I was like, ‘Trey, that’s not how birthdays work.’ It was my 38th birthday.”

Steffans is best known for her book “Confessions of a Video Vixen.” In the book, she detailed past trysts with several well-known rappers and celebrities, including Jay Z, Ja Rule, Shaquille O’Neal, Lil Wayne and Usher.

Over the years, Steffans has seemed to work hard on revamping her image.

In 2018, she told The Jasmine Brand that she had been keeping her head down and focusing on her community projects.

“Quietly mentoring women at The Gorgeous Girl’s Guide, as I have been since 2013,” she told the platform. “I’ve worked diligently to build it into a million-dollar membership based company that gives its members access to all the help and knowledge I can offer. I’m very proud of what we’ve done there. Simultaneously, I’m working as a literary agent and having such a fun time discovering new and worthwhile literary, film, and television talent.”