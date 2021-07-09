ESPN’s Maria Taylor Breaks Silence Amid Rachel Nichols Controversy: ‘I’m Still in the Fight’

Maria Taylor has finally broken her silence amid the recent controversy surrounding her colleague, Rachel Nichols.

“During the dark times I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” she wrote on Instagram, sharing pictures of a few of her career highlights. “I’ve taken some punches but that just means I’m still in the fight. Remember to lift as you climb and always KEEP RISING ❤️”

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the “NBA Countdown” host had been accused by her white colleague, Nichols, of landing an NBA finals gig just because she is Black — and not because of her undeniable talents.

In a leaked video recording, Nichols whines about Taylor after learning that she would not host coverage during the 2020 NBA finals.

“I wish Maria Taylor all the success in the world — she covers football, she covers basketball,” Nichols said in July 2020 via the New York Times.

After facing extreme backlash, Nichols offered an on-air apology to Taylor.

“So, the first thing they teach you in journalism school is don’t be the story. And I don’t plan to break that rule today or distract from a fantastic Finals,” Nichols said on Monday’s episode of “The Jump.”

“But I also don’t want to let this moment pass without saying how much I respect, how much I value our colleagues here at ESPN. How deeply, deeply sorry I am for disappointing those I hurt, particularly Maria Taylor, and how grateful I am to be part of this outstanding team.”

The following day, ESPN announced that Malika Andrews has now replaced Nichols as the sports network’s sideline reporter.

“We believe this is best decision for all concerned in order to keep the focus on the NBA Finals. Rachel will continue to host The Jump,” ESPN said in a statement.