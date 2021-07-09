The Suns Have All the Answers

Defense, at its base, is a stall tactic. Sure, some hyperaggressive players interpret “to defend” as an active verb defined primarily through physicality, and yes, some coaches favor extreme pressure schemes designed to strike first. For the most part, though, it’s about battening down the hatches, holding on tight, and playing to the clock—about making opponents take as long as possible to create a good chance to score, because if they can’t do it in 24 seconds, you get the ball back.