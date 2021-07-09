Wendy Williams Trends Following ‘Disrespectful’ Report on Deceased TikTok Star

Wendy Williams is known for her sharp tongue, but viewers feel she may have taken things a step too far when she recently reported on late TikTok star, Swavy, who was shot dead on Monday, July 5 in Delaware.

Williams spoke at length about his followers on the social media app.

“He’s a TikTok star and he’s got more followers than me. 2.5 million,” she said on The Wendy Williams Show.

The camera then pans to one of her crew members who said: “On TikTok – but on Instagram you have more followers.”

“Well as my son, Kevin, would say, ‘no one uses Instagram anymore.’ TikTok, I don’t use that at all. I don’t know what that is. I don’t want to be involved.”

Williams then tells a shocked audience, “He’s 19, and he was murdered Monday morning.”

And social media went in…

During a recent interview with Interview Magazine, Williams revealed that she does get nervous about saying the wrong thing:

“I’m frightened of saying the wrong thing,” she told Don Lemon.

“I was talking with Mike [Esterman, Williams’s companion] earlier. I was sitting on the bed with my legs crossed. When we were children, we called that “Indian style.” I don’t think you could say that anymore. I mean no offense. Mike is Jewish, and always says, “Jew.” And I’m like, “I can’t call you a Jew. It just feels weird.” And I am not African-American. I am Black. I’m tired of all that. If a girl is a whore, I want to call her a whore. But, I guess, you have to say, “She’s fast.” And then a lot of people don’t know what that means. Girl, you’re a wh-re!”

Cancel culture is swift. But one thing we do know… Williams will address the latest controversy on her show.