Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Roguelike Adventure ‘Crown Trick’ Reveals PS4 and Xbox One Release Date; Update Adds New Dungeon to Switch Available Now

By Azario Lopez
noisypixel.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeam17 revealed that the NExT Studios-developed roguelike dungeon-crawler, Crown Trick, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31, 2021. Additionally, the publisher revealed that Nintendo Switch players can download the free Requiem of Elements update now which adds a new endless games mode for players to test their abilities. The DLC is already available on the PC version and also contains new weapons, relics, Familiars, skills, and achievements.

noisypixel.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Dungeon#Roguelike#Ps4#Nintendo Switch#Team17#Next Studios#Dlc#Amazon
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All weapon buffs and nerfs for the Genesis Collection Event in Apex Legends

The Genesis Collection Event has brought a lot of changes to Apex Legends. As for the balance changes, there were a fair amount of both Legend changes and weapon changes. Most of the weapon changes are relatively simple, but the P2020 got a pretty significant rework, mostly in terms of mag sizes. For weapons, this time is it mostly buffs. Overall, four weapons saw changes with this update: The P2020, the Spitfire, the 30-30 Repeater, and the Longbow. Here are all of the buffs and nerfs for weaponry in the Genesis Collection Event.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Cyberpunk 2077 is back on the PlayStation Store, but with a huge PS4 warning

Today is a big day for Cyberpunk 2077, as the game is returning to the PlayStation Store after a long absence. Cyberpunk 2077 was removed from the PlayStation Store shortly after it was released, and it’s been absent from the storefront for about 6 months. While the game is making a grand comeback today, it’s accompanied by a warning for those who own a PlayStation 4.
Video GamesPosted by
Tom's Guide

GTA 6 release date reportedly set for 2025 — with an ‘evolving’ map

Don’t expect to play GTA 6 any time soon, as the hotly anticipated game may not be released until 2025. That's according to reliable industry insider Tom Henderson, who also claims the next entry in the wildly popular Grand Theft Auto series will have a modern-day Vice City setting and multiple playable protagonists, and that the game’s world will change over time. Henderson, who makes the GTA 6 claims in a YouTube video, has a good track record, having revealed a range of information about Battlefield 2042 earlier this year.
RetailComicBook

PS4 and PS5 Reportedly Losing Exclusive to Xbox Next Month

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 players are about to lose another exclusive game to Xbox in the coming month. Specifically, the game that looks like it is going to be coming to Xbox platforms is that of Oddworld: Soulstorm, which just launched a couple of months back. Even though the game's developer has yet to verify that the title will be heading to Xbox, a new leak seems to all but guarantee that it will be making the jump in the near future.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Crown Trick brings Mystery Dungeon-style roguelike action to Xbox in August

Team17 and NExT Studios’ upcoming roguelike adventure, Crown Trick, brings “synchronous turn-based combat” to Xbox on August 31st as players attempt to escape the Nightmare Realm. After successfully launching on Steam and Nintendo Switch last year, Team17 and NExT Studios are bringing the roguelike adventures of Crown Trick to Xbox...
Video GamesIGN

Crown Trick - Official Xbox One & PlayStation 4 Announcement Trailer

Crown Trick welcomes players to The Nightmare Realm as they guide protagonist Elle on a perilous journey through procedurally generated dungeons. You'll need to carefully navigate unique enemies and traps that only move when Elle does, and strategically plan each move in order to survive. Team17 and NExT Studios have announced that adventure roguelike Crown Trick is coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4, following its launch last year on Steam and Nintendo Switch. Crown Trick will release on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on August 31, 2021.
Video Gamesdistrictchronicles.com

Skryim Elder Scrolls Doesn’t Feature Jyggalag – Available On Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PS3, Xbox 360, PC!

Skryim Updates: Daedric Prince Jyggalag was supposed to return to The Elder Scrolls series, after having remembered all the events. Why was he not included in Skyrim?. The Daedric Princesses are some of the most frequently featured characters in The Elder Scrolls sequence, however, the identical can not essentially be stated of them all. Because Jyggalag is maybe the least used of Daedra, which bodily seems in just one recreation of the franchise and receives solely a small handful of in-universe references.
Video GamesCNET

Biggest games of 2021: The PlayStation, Xbox and Switch release dates you need to know

After a slow start to the year, games like Resident Evil Village, New Pokemon Snap and Mass Effect: Legendary Edition, breathed life into gaming's 2021. And after E3 in June, we now have a much better idea of what the second half of the year will look like. We have new Metroid, Forza and Marvel games to look forward to -- as well as an updated Switch model, announced in July.
Video GamesGematsu

Crown Trick coming to PS4, Xbox One on August 31

Publisher Team17 and developer NExT Studios will release turn-based roguelike game Crown Trick for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31, the companies announced. Crown Trick first launched for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2021. Starting today, the free update “Requiem of Elements” will also be available...
Video GamesGematsu

Nexomon coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch

Publisher PQube and developer VEWO Interactive will release the original Nexomon for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch, the companies announced. A release date was not announced. Nexomon is currently available for PC via Steam, iOS via the App Store, and Android via Google Play. The...
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Sisters of Parvos Update Now Live in Warframe

Warframe is one of the most popular free-to-play games available and the Sisters of Parvos update is now live. Adding a ton of content that adds new story content, rewards, customization options, and more to all versions. With the future of Warframe being revealed on July 17th at TennoCon. A...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Crown Trick is launching on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One next month

Team17 and NEXT Studios have today announced the release date for their roguelike adventure Crown Trick, which successfully launched on Steam and Nintendo Switch last year. Crown Trick will be coming officially to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 next month - August 31, 2021. In addition to this news, Team17...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

Cyberpunk Action Game ‘Glitchpunk’ Gets Early Access Release Date in New Trailer

Daedalic Entertainment announced that the Dark Lord-developed action game Glitchpunk will launch on PC-via Steam Early Access on August 11, 2021. Glitchpunk is inspired by classic action games such as GTA2 and features an overhead view as players rampage through a city of destruction. During gameplay, players will uncover a narrative with themes of transhumanism, xenophobia, and religion. Using the choices system, players can influence the world around them and make a few new friends that only leads to more run-ins with enemies. However, it’s also possible to make enemies your friends, but maybe at a cost.

Comments / 0

Community Policy