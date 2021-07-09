Roguelike Adventure ‘Crown Trick’ Reveals PS4 and Xbox One Release Date; Update Adds New Dungeon to Switch Available Now
Team17 revealed that the NExT Studios-developed roguelike dungeon-crawler, Crown Trick, will launch on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 31, 2021. Additionally, the publisher revealed that Nintendo Switch players can download the free Requiem of Elements update now which adds a new endless games mode for players to test their abilities. The DLC is already available on the PC version and also contains new weapons, relics, Familiars, skills, and achievements.noisypixel.net
