Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

The Washington Capitals Need To Be Careful With Ovechkin’s Next Contract

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Capitals are Alexander Ovechkin‘s franchise. It has been since his rookie season where he scored 52 goals and 106 points in 81 games. It will remain his franchise long after he has retired. Likely, in twenty-five years when we mention or think about the Washington Capitals Ovechkin will be the first person you think of. Similar to Wayne Gretzky with the Oilers, and Mario Lemieux with the Penguins.

starsandsticks.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

111K+
Followers
301K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Alexander Ovechkin
Person
Mario Lemieux
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Oilers#Covid#Islanders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Washington Capitals
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
Related
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Blockbuster Trade Brewing Between Bruins And Coyotes.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney have decided to keep pushing towards another Stanley Cup and that means making some significant moves this offseason. The core group will stay in tact once again but some pieces will need to be added. Among them is a left handed defenseman...
NHLNew York Post

Fans upset with Andrei Vasilevskiy’s equipment in NHL’s dumbest controversy

Perhaps this is a case of the camera adding 10 pounds. After winning the Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay Lightening goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy was baselessly accused by fans on Twitter of not complying to NHL rules because of how he looked in a photo next to Canadiens goalie Carey Price. They mocked Vasilevskiy, the Conn Smythe winner, for what they believe are oversized pads that made him look gargantuan.
NHLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Former Detroit Red Wings D Chris Chelios lands new gig

According to reports, former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios has landed a new gig. Chelios will join ESPN’s coverage of the NHL beginning in the fall. Hall of Famer and 3x Stanley Cup Champion Chris Chelios will join ESPN's coverage of the #NHL beginning this fall. He has past experience working for ESPN as an analyst on the World Cup of Hockey, which should serve him well. Per @AndrewMarchand. https://t.co/mcesy4ry9Q.
NHLletsgobruins.net

#BREAKING Bruins Sign Two Forwards.

The Boston Bruins and general manager Don Sweeney announced a couple of signings on Wednesday. Sweeney announced that the team has signed forwards Cameron Hughes and Joona Koppanen to one year two way deals. They both signed deals through the 2021-22 season with an annual NHL cap hit of $750,000.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Lightning, Wild, Rangers, Blues, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Tampa Bay Lightning need to make some big changes and there are questions about whether or not a Steven Stamkos departure could be among them. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Wild are gearing up for the NHL Expansion Draft and have 24 hours to ask a couple of key players to waive their no-move clauses. What are the most likely landing spots for Vladimir Tarasenko and when might the New York Rangers choose to buy out defenseman Tony DeAngelo?
NHLNBC Washington

Why Capitals Must Protect Nicklas Backstrom But Not Alex Ovechkin, From Kraken

Why Caps must protect Backstrom, but not Ovechkin from Seattle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Amidst all the intrigue and questions that come with the upcoming Seattle Kraken / NHL Expansion Draft, one thing is certain for the Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom and Alex Ovechkin are not going anywhere. But...
NHLPosted by
The Spun

Hockey World Reacts To The Alexander Ovechkin News

The Seattle Kraken will get their chance to pluck players off of other NHL rosters in the league’s upcoming expansion draft later this week. However, each team has been given the chance to protect a handful of their current players that won’t be eligible to be selected by the new franchise.
NHLchicitysports.com

Marc-Andre Fleury, Seth Jones supposedly on Chicago Blackhawks wish list

Chicago Blackhawks General Stan Bowman’s off-season wish list just got bigger. Just a few days after trading away Duncan Keith, Scott Powers from the Athletic reports that the Blackhawks have a few big targets on their off-season wish list. And it’s a few big names:. “According to a source, the...
Washington StatePosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: T.J. Oshie is good at golf

We all know what T.J. Oshie can do on the ice. But the Washington Capitals forward has talents off the ice. That includes golf and on Thursday in the American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe, he hit a golf ball very far even outdoing NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Oshie launched...
NHLchatsports.com

NHL Rumors: Alex Ovechkin talking KHL again; and Gabriel Landeskog singing the Blues

May 23, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) looks on from the ice during a stoppage in play in the first period against the Boston Bruins in game five of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports.
NHLYardbarker

Canadiens Need to Sign Suzuki to a Long-Term Contract

Nick Suzuki led the way for the Montreal Canadiens in the 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs, proving time and time again that he can step up and handle even the toughest assignments. At only 22, there is still a lot for this young center to learn, but he’s displayed all the skills and potential necessary to be a No. 1 center in Montreal for years to come – showing why Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin needs to lock him down immediately for the long haul.
NHLletsgobruins.net

Report: Hall Won't Be Back In Boston.

The Boston Bruins and forward Taylor Hall had a nice little run together after he was acquired at the trade deadline. Hall put up 8 goals and 14 points in 16 games during the regular season and added 3 goals and 5 points in 11 games during the playoff run.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Penguins Need to Make Room for Zach Hyman

The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t have a ton of financial flexibility at the moment with only $1 million available in cap space and, like most teams, are waiting to see how the Seattle Kraken expansion draft plays out. While they try to anticipate the outcome, general manager Ron Hextall is likely mulling over several moves that could have a ripple effect on his roster. One transaction he needs to be considering, trying to find room to sign free-agent-to-be Zach Hyman.
NHLchatsports.com

4 UFA Defensemen Washington Capitals Should Target

Dmitry Kulikov Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports. The Washington Capitals won’t likely add anyone on defense one would think but after last offseason you never know what kind of tricks Brian MacLellan has up his sleeve. We can’t really get a clear picture of what the defense will look like until after the expansion draft which is next Wednesday.
NHLchatsports.com

Oilers: Something needs to be done with the James Neal contract

Edmonton Oilers. James Neal #18 (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers are a team trying to compete for the Stanley Cup. They cannot afford to have too much cap space being used upon a player that is not as effective as he once was. Of course, we are talking about James Neal here.
NHLNBC Washington

Alex Ovechkin's Wife, Nastya, Shares Wedding Photos on Four-Year Anniversary

Ovechkin's wife, Nastya, shares wedding photos on anniversary originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Alex Ovechkin is not an average man. He is arguably the greatest goalscorer in NHL history. His last contract was worth $124 million. There’s no way the Washington Capitals forward would have an average wedding. And...
NHLstarsandsticks.com

Washington Capitals re-sign Beck Malenstyn

The Washington Capitals made another move toward their future by inking forward Beck Malenstyn to a one year, two way contract on Thursday. Malenstyn will make $750,000 in the NHL and $90,000 in the AHL. Malenstyn missed the entire 2020-21 season after going through surgery to repair an Achilles tendon.
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Washington Capitals: Henrik Lundqvist returns to light workouts

Henrik Lundqvist is determined to return to the NHL ice, the biggest question is will it be with the Washington Capitals? On Friday, the Caps only undefeated net minder in franchise history published a photo on his Instagram with his daughter with an update on his health in the caption.

Comments / 0

Community Policy