We aren't sure it's the best fit for this compact truck. There's no question that Ford is trying to reach the hearts of traditional pickup buyers with its new compact Maverick. Compared to the snazzy styling of the Hyundai Santa Cruz the Maverick's blocky shape is pure truck, and extras like the FX4 Off-Road Package further push the traditional truck narrative. Now, we have another common truck item that Ford appears to be testing for the Maverick.